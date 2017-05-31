Springfield calls for moment of silence on deadly tornado 6th anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday marks the sixth anniversary of the deadly June 1, 2011 tornado, that hit western Massachusetts.

The E-F-3 twister tore a 40 mile path of destruction from Westfield to Charlton.

Three people were killed and dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has issued a call to all city residents and businesses to pause for a moment at 4:38 p.m., the time the tornado tore across the river and blasted into Springfield.

Mayor Sarno also asked houses of worship to chime their bells.