Potential for severe storms Wednesday afternoon, evening

(WWLP) – It’s a 22News Weather Alert Day due to the risk for strong or severe thunderstorms beginning Wednesday afternoon, but especially into the evening.

The severity of the storms will depend on how much sunshine we get Wednesday afternoon. The less sunshine, the lower the storm threat.

TIMING:

Morning: Clouds, drizzle, passing shower

Noon-5PM: Partly sunny and warmer. Isolated storm/shower. Slight chance for a strong or severe storm.

5PM-10PM: Scattered thunderstorms, some of which could be strong or severe

POSSIBILITIES:

Main threats are for damaging wind and small hail

Lightning and heavy downpours possible with any thunderstorm

REMINDERS:

Go indoors if you hear thunder

If a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued: Development of strong or severe thunderstorms within the watch area is likely

If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued: A Severe Thunderstorm has developed, head inside a sturdy building

