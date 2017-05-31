Patrick Sullivan saluted for 30 years of service to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city leaders honored Patrick Sullivan Wednesday for 30 years of service as the Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management.

For three decades, Sullivan has been responsible for directing activities for parks and buildings in the city. That includes everything from School Department buildings to fire stations and libraries.

He told 22News that he is hoping for at least another five years with the city.

“How much money that we really have to operate our departments under is what has really been the challenge over 30 years. But you get creative and by working with the community and working together, you can find ways to get the job done and serve to provide resources to the taxpayers,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan was also recently honored by the Environmental Protection Agency for his work with the Organic Land Program.