New Union Station tenant to be announced Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and the Springfield Redevelopment Authority are scheduled to announce the newest Union Station tenant Wednesday afternoon.

The new tenant will occupy the final retail space available in the main concourse, and will join Dunkin’ Donuts, Subway, and a convenience store inside the newly redeveloped travel hub.

Springfield-based bus carrier Peter Pan and Greyhound have both partnered with Union Station, as well as PVTA and Amtrak.

Union Station is scheduled to open to the public in June.

