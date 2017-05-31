Naked man exposed himself to women in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton police are still searching for a naked man who exposed himself to two women this week, and possibly did the same thing on multiple other occasions.

The nude man was reportedly seen by two women late Sunday night. Police say he exposed himself in an alleyway near King Street and Trumbull Road. The women described the suspect as a white man with short hair.

He did not approach the women or try to touch them, and no one was injured.

Northampton Police Capt. John Cartledge has a message for women across the city.

“If they do encounter this male, certainly get a good description. Anything you can tell us- and immediately call the police,” Cartledge said.

Cartledge told 22News that the description is similar to other reports of a man who exposed himself at least twice downtown. The first incident took place on May 5, when two women reported a naked man behind the bushes on Gothic Street. On May 13, another woman reported seeing a naked man run near the PVTA bus stop on Bridge Street.

Cartledge said that these incidents are arrestable offenses.