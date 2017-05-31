More bear sightings in Chicopee

Believed to be same bears seen earlier this month

By Published:
The bears seen in the areas of Lord Terrace North and Sheridan Street are believed to be the same bears seen here off Cardinal Drive on May 16. Image Courtesy: Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are dealing with more reports of bear sightings in the eastern neighborhoods of the city.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that they have received reports of three bears in the area of Lord Terrace North, as well as the end of Sheridan Street. Police suspect that these are the same bears that were sighted in a tree off Lombard Road earlier this month.

Wilk says that area residents should avoid attracting bears by taking down bird feeders, and keeping any other potential food sources away. Bears are also attracted to pet food, unsecured trash, and even the smell of grease from uncleaned barbecue grills.

Residents are also urged not to approach the bears.

