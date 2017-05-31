Master Control Operator

By Published:
One Broadcast Center Chicopee, Ma 01013 (413) 377-2200

Nexstar Media Group’s Northeast Operations Center and WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, seeks a qualified individual to join our operations team as a full-time Master Control Operator.  Candidate will be responsible for monitoring the quality and accuracy of the on-air product, ensuring the transmission meets government regulations, troubleshooting equipment malfunctions, and preparing programming for playout.  Candidate must also be detail oriented, have thorough knowledge of PCs, videotape R/PB equipment and related broadcast software.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Operate video switchers, and router panels, routing video and audio signals, file servers, multi-channel automation systems, and all related broadcast equipment.
  • Live-on air switching.
  • Server based distribution management.
  • Maintain on-air programming, as well as tune in satellite feeds.
  • Monitor transmitters, maintain logs, ingest and file transfer shows and commercials.
  • High stress environment with deadline pressures.
  • Position may include weekends, holidays and overnight hours.

HOURS: TBD

PRIOR EXPERIENCE OR TRAINING REQUIRED:  Two year technical degree and knowledge of server based video operations is preferred; minimum of one year experience in television operations preferred.  Must have the ability to use vector scopes, waveform monitors, and other engineering test equipment and have a working knowledge of broadcast videotape/videodisc machine operations.

APPLY ONLINE: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/Posting/view/5219

TELEPHONE: no calls please.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.

