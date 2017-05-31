MassMutual selling property in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassMutual is selling its Conference and Learning center in Chicopee. Health Partners New England and GFI Partners are buying it.

“GFI Partners, LLC (GFI) and Health Partners New England (HPNE) have entered into an agreement to purchase the MassMutual Learning & Conference Center located at 350 Memorial Drive in Chicopee, MA from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. (MassMutual). GFI and HPNE intend to return the property to its original use as a medical facility,” said MassMutual’s Laura Crisco.

The building is located off of Memorial Drive. Health Partners CEO Michael Krupa told 22News they intend to use it for a Behavioral Health Center with a range of ambulatory, short term residential and inpatient care. Krupa said the deal is subject to certain zoning and other regulatory conditions.

The purchase is expected to close later this year.

MassMutual bought the building from Paul Picknelly and Monarch Enterprises for $4.1 Million in 2001. Prior to MassMutual taking over, it was developed by Charles River Hospital.