Holyoke crash has closed portion of Muller Bridge

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic from South Hadley is not being allowed over the Muller Bridge, due to a crash near the bridge in Holyoke.

Our 22News crew could see two vehicles, an SUV and a minivan, that were damaged in the crash near Hampden and Linden Streets. A light pole was also knocked down.

Information on injuries was not immediately available, but our crew could also see a person taken away by ambulance.

While Holyoke-bound traffic is closed on the Muller Bridge, traffic is moving in the direction of South Hadley.

22News is covering this story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.