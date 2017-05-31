Greenfield awarded grant to modernize public safety technologies

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Greenfield has been awarded $39,651 to enhance the server and network infrastructure at Dispatch and the Police Department.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Greenfield Mayor’s office, the money was given through the Community Compact Cabinet’s Information Technology grant program.

“As a Community Compact member, we appreciate being eligible for additional grant funding,” Mayor of Greenfield, William Martin stated in the news release. “This is proof of the commitment the Baker Administration made to community entrepreneurship and improvement.”

The grant is a competitive program focused on transforming the local level with investments in technology.

“With this funding, we’ll be able to complete phase 3 by deploying state-of-the-art infrastructure, ensuring that public safety is supported by increasing uptime, stability, and availability of all our critical Public Safety information systems so that our Police Officers, Fire Fighters and EMTs are able to quickly and safely respond to their daily tasks and emergencies,” Fernando Fleury, Director of Information Technology for Greenfield also stated in the news release.

The Baker Administration awarded $2 million to 52 municipalities for one-time capital needs like technology infrastructure, upgrades and other needed facilities.

According to the news release, Greenfield was one of two communities in Franklin County to receive funding.