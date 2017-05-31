Former FBI Director Comey to testify

(NBC News) – Former F.B.I. Director James Comey is expected to testify next week in an open hearing on Capitol Hill, making his first comments since his abrupt firing by President Trump.

Comey was cleared to testify by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the man who preceded Comey as F.B.I. director who’s now leating the investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russia.

Mueller was named earlier this month by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to be special counsel overseeing the investigation, shortly after Comey’s firing.

