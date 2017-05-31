Florida battles dog flu outbreak

Peter Bernard, NBC Published: Updated:

(WFLA/NBC News) – Florida veterinarians are monitoring a canine flu outbreak that’s already sickened at least a dozen dogs.

Symptoms include sneezing, runny nose, frequent coughing, fever and little to no appetite.

At least seven dogs were treated at the University of Florida, with six more awaiting treatment.

The outbreak is believed to have started at a dog show nearly two weeks ago.

Officials say there is no evidence that the virus can affect people.

This strain of canine flu is very contagious and a sick dog can infect others within a 20 foot radius.

Related: Blind, deaf dog found abandoned along roadside in Ware

Read more: http://bit.ly/2qGMRgy

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s