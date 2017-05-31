Finances for life’s transitions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Our lives are ever changing, moving to a new location, purchasing a home, or perhaps a new born baby, and as we make these transitions, we can find ourselves facing unexpected expenses thankfully we have our financial advisor Todd Christian from Cambridge Credit Counseling to help us with budgeting life’s unexpected expense’s

Moving to a new location.

Moving can be expensive, in part because you aren’t just hiring movers. You’re uprooting your life, whether you move across the country or a few neighborhoods over, and budgeting for that can be a challenge. Here are some moving costs you might not have considered. According to the American Moving & Storage Association, the average cost of an intrastate move is $1,170, and the average move between states costs $5,630. (Both numbers are based on an average weight of 7,100 pounds Whatever your final moving cost may be, it’s often higher than you anticipated.

Deposits.

You probably haven’t thought about the deposit in some time. But if you can clean and reclaim some or all of it, you might be able to use it to buy pizza for friends who helped you move, pay the movers or cover a connection fee.

Pack Essentials Last

Pack the essentials in separate, clearly marked boxes or suitcases. Place those boxes in your car instead of the moving van so they don’t get mixed in with all of your other belongings.

Connect Utilities

Some utilities might already be connected, but extras, such as Internet, cable and phone service won’t be functional until you order the services. Handling these calls before you move gives you less to worry about after moving

Storage

If your move takes longer than expected, you might have to put some of your belongings in storage CostHelper.com says a self-storage unit that’s 10 feet by 20 feet typically ranges from $95 to $155 a month, and $170 to $180 if the unit is climate-controlled.

Prepare Payment

No matter how you move, you’ll need to consider the payment. Determine how you need to pay, whether you use a credit card, cashier’s check or another form of payment. Prepare that payment before the move, especially if you need a cashier’s check. This eliminates any problems the day of the move, getting you into your new home faster.

Expenses involved in raising a baby

From buying baby gear, such as strollers, cribs and car seats, to the ongoing costs of food and diapers In addition to these extra expenses, many couples must get by on less income after baby arrives. Seventy-five percent of couples are both employed before the first baby arrives. It cost an estimated $10,000 for the first year of a baby’s life, according to this baby calculator The government maternity benefits don’t cover a complete salary for most parents, so virtually every couple, from high earners to low, will experience a drop in income.”

Cheap diapers the day shift

Using no-name brands or using cloth diapers during the day can mean more money in your pocket. You can save hundreds of dollars a year by using cloth diapers during the day and disposables only at night. “

Order online coupons

“If you go to websites, such as Huggies and Pampers, they’ll send you samples and coupons.” At save.ca, you can select coupons for household items, including baby food, and they are mailed to your home within about a week.

Doctor Visits

Speak to your insurance company and find out ahead of time exactly what your particular plan covers. Be as informed as they are. Know your co-pays, how much and how many? Which are the approved doctors? How much of your hospital stay is covered? You can keep costs down by avoiding surprises.

Canvas your friends

Seek out gently used gear from other parents. “Things like Exersaucers and bouncy chairs aren’t used for long, and I think a lot of people are quite happy to lend them out,”

Make your own baby food

Breastfeeding will save you at least $1,000 that you won’t be shelling out for formula during your baby’s first year. Make your own baby food; purée one cooked vegetable in the food processor, freeze it in ice cube trays, store it in zip-top bags in the freezer, and then microwave it when your baby is ready to eat. “It’s cheaper and I know exactly what your baby’s eating.