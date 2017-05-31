Deaf and blind dog found in Ware slowly recovering

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 11-year-old blind and deaf dog, Eleanor, that was taken to the Animal Rescue League of Boston after being abandoned on the side of the road in Ware is slowly recovering.

According to Mike DeFina, Media Relations Officer at ARL Boston, Eleanor is slowly growing fur, still friendly and likes her treats.

DeFina told 22News the rescue league is currently looking for a foster home for Eleanor, where they can focus more on her care and needs.

Eleanor had to go through multiple surgeries since a passerby found her in early May. Ware Police and the ARL Boston are still trying to find out who is responsible for neglecting her.

According to a news release sent to 22News by ARL Boston, Eleanor is a Lhasa Apso mix. She was found with overgrown nails and matted fur, and been suffering from a chronic, untreated skin disease, which left her in extreme discomfort.

Rescuers also found that Eleanor had two masses on her head, which had to be removed. Fortunately, those masses were discovered to have been benign. Additionally, veterinarians had to remove one of her eyes, and Eleanor had to go through other treatments to improve her health and make her comfortable.

She was discovered at night by a passerby, as she was wandering around near the 66 mile marker of Route 9 in Ware. “Combined with her small size, the fact that Eleanor is also blind and deaf, it’s amazing that she wasn’t struck by a car,” a news release from ARL Boston states.

If you have any information on who may have mistreated and abandoned Eleanor, you are asked to call ARL Boston’s Law Enforcement Services at (617) 226-5610 or Ware Police at (413) 967-3571.

Related Story: