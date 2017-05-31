Another truck stuck at Chicopee railroad underpass

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A railroad underpass that has been the site of several incidents involving tractor trailers has again been struck by a truck.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that the truck is stuck underneath the bridge on Prospect Street, near the intersection of Chicopee Street in Willimansett. Wilk says police are helping direct traffic until the truck can be removed, but drivers through the areas should expect delays, and find other routes if possible.

The clearance for the underpass is 12’6”, while the typical height of a tractor trailer is 13’6”.

