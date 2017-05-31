Aetna to move headquarters out of Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Insurance giant Aetna is leaving Hartford after 164 years.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the company has decided to move its headquarters out of Connecticut.

In an employee e-mail, C-E-O Mark Bertolini said Aetna’s in talks with other states about the move.

Governor Dannel Malloy is not blaming the company. He said the state has to do more to keep employers like Aetna.

“There’s a long term history in this building of not sufficiently caring about our employers and that needs to change. Thanks,” Gov. Malloy said.

Six thousand people are employed at Aetna’s Hartford campus.