2 arrested in Springfield, gun and “Monster Energy” heroin seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An illegal gun was seized during the arrest of an alleged drug dealer Tuesday evening in Springfield’s South End, police say.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, Daniel Atkins, 32, of Chicopee was arrested following a surveillance operation on Central Street.

Delaney says narcotics detectives had set up surveillance outside 96 Central Street, where officers had received information that Atkins was selling heroin from the front porch. At around 6:30, officers allegedly witnessed Atkins selling the drug to 23 year-old Ashley Lacross.

Once Lacross had walked out of sight, police took her into custody. Delaney says she had five bags of heroin on her, which were stamped: “Monster Energy.” She is charged with possession of heroin.

Delaney says that Atkins was later seen leaving the Central Street house, and getting into a van that had pulled up outside the building. Police followed the vehicle to Main and Loring Street, where it stopped. The detectives approached the van and arrested Atkins.

Delaney says they seized a 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a defaced serial number, which had seven rounds inside.

Atkins is charged with distribution of heroin, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition, and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

Both Atkins and Lacross were scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in Springfield District Court.