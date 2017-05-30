Ware residents told to boil their drinking water

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Don’t drink the tap water, unless you boil it first!

That’s the message from Ware, after a water sample from one of the town’s four wells tested positive for a fecal indicator, which means the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste.

Diane Smith of Ware told 22News, she found out about the boil order this afternoon. “My son texted me and told me not let the dogs, and the cats, and the birds drink the water. He told me there was something wrong with the water again,” she said.

22News caught up with Smith at the grocery store, purchasing bottle water. She said, she didn’t want to take any chances for her family, or their pets. “We just drink the bottled water, or have drinks at the house or whatever, but for the pets we’re boiling it,” she said.

As a precautionary measure, the DPW in Ware has asked residents to boil their drinking water until further notice. So far, they haven’t given residents a timeline on how long that could last.

Ware’s Director of Public Works told 22News the fecal indicator was found in a raw water source, which means the sample was taken from water that hadn’t been treated yet.

The DPW took new samples from treated water in the well. They should have those test results at some point on Wednesday.