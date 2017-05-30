Vermont town, Berkshire County community may form school district

STAMFORD, Vt. (AP) — A tiny southern Vermont town could consider forming a new school district with a neighboring community in Massachusetts.

Stamford is planning to vote next week on a plan to merge with the Vermont towns of Halifax and Readsboro.

But Stamford School Board member Erika Bailey says people from nearby Clarksburg, Massachusetts, reached across the state line recently to talk about forming a district. Bailey says it could be worth considering if the merger plan is rejected.

Vermont Public Radio reports the Vermont towns are 24 miles (39 kilometers) away, across winding roads. Clarksburg is four miles (6.5 kilometers) away.

There are two interstate school districts in which Vermont communities join with New Hampshire towns.

Forming an interstate school district requires approval of the communities, the states and then Congress.