Tuition-free college program being offered in Boston

Low-income students would be able to avoid tuition and fees

General Electric Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Immelt, center, speaks with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, left, at the Boston College Chief Executives Club in the Boston Harbor Hotel in Boston, Thursday, March 24, 2016. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is at right. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh have launched a tuition-free college program. So far, it is only for Boston high school graduates, and there is no word on if and when such an affordability program would spread to our local communities.

The program is called Boston Bridge, and it is open to all 2017 high school graduates who live in the city. The program enables low-income students to complete four-year degrees without paying tuition or mandatory fees. The state and city say that they will cover those costs.

Western Massachusetts residents told 22News that they want to see similar opportunities in our communities.

“Just Boston? What if you don’t live in Boston? What if you’re a really hard worker? What if you’re a straight-A student?” Leann Masloski of Easthampton said.

To qualify, eligible students must meet federal Pell Grant income standards, and enroll full-time at Bunker Hill Community College, Roxbury Community College, or Massachusetts Bay Community College. The governor did not specify how many students would be accepted by the program.

