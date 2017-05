CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) If you’re trying to shed a few pounds for beach season, then we have just the guest for you. Danielle Dellaquila of Eagle Vision Nutrition shared tips for a successful weight loss.

Tips for Successful Weight Loss:

1. Keep food simple

2. Eat enough (but not too much!)

3. Choose a carbohydrate intake that matches your activity levels

4. Move throughout the day

5. Include whole lifestyle modifications

6. Consider tracking your diet