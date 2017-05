CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The upcoming “Thrive after 55 Wellness Fair” connects seniors with local resources. State Senator Eric Lesser told us more about the event.

“Thrive after 55 Wellness Fair”

June 9th, 10am – 2pm

Rivers Auditorium, Western New England University

1215 Wilbraham Road, Springfield

RSVP: (413) 526-6501 or senatorlesser.com/thrive