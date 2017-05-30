Swept Away: Two dead, child missing in river

(KSL) Two people are dead and a child is missing after they were swept down the Provo River Monday afternoon.

Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said London DeDios, 4, went into the water near Bridal Veil Falls at around 2:40 p.m.

The child’s mother and four other adults jumped in to rescue the girl, Cannon said. Three adults were able to get themselves out of the river, but London’s mother and another man were pulled from the water at the Murdock diversion dam near the mouth of Provo Canyon.

Rescuers worked to resuscitate the woman and man as the two were transported to a nearby hospital. They were pronounced dead a short time later, Cannon said.

The sergeant identified the deceased as Brenda DeDios, 34, of West Jordan; and Sean Thayne, 30, of Sandy. He said Thayne was a bystander who didn’t know DeDios or her child but jumped in to help.

