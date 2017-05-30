Suspect in Route 5 bomb incident indicted by grand jury

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A grand jury has indicted a Marine Corps veteran accused of waving pipe bombs out the window of his pickup truck on Route 5 in West Springfield earlier this month.

Robert Decoteau, III was indicted on seven criminal counts: five of possessing an incendiary device and two of making a false bomb threat. He will be arraigned on June 6 at Hampden Superior Court in Springfield.

West Springfield Police Chief Ronald Campurciani told 22News that on May 1, Decoteau led West Springfield police officers on a chase on Route 5 during which time the suspect allegedly waved pipe bombs out the window. He later stopped his car, leading to a standoff with police before Decoteau’s wife convinced him in a phone call to get out of the vehicle.

Police allegedly found four pipe bombs inside the truck, and an additional explosive device at Decoteau’s Russell home.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center following the incident, and later to the Emergency Stabilization Unit at the Hampden County House of Corrections in Ludlow. According to court documents, he is now at Bridgewater State Hospital.

Campurciani described Decoteau as a five-year veteran of the Marine Corps, who was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.