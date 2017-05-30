Rally held at East Hartford high school after comments made by Betsy DeVos

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The East Hartford community is taking action against U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos Tuesday morning. Protesters are expected to swarm the high school. Devos is taking a lot of heat after some comments she made about the district last week. This rally is all because of those comments.

It started with DeVos was in a house subcommittee talking about the proposed budget. She said she had spoken to a young man from East Hartford named Michael who told her in part the high school was “nothing more than an adult day care. A dangerous daycare.”

The Connecticut Education Association President says these comments are alarming, demoralizing, and unwarranted.

Now, students, parents, and teachers are taking aim at Secretary DeVos to not only defend their school system but they also plan to attack Secretary DeVos’s policies. They say she has no experience in public education, highlighting she wants to strip $10.6 billion from public schools.

Since the comments were made educators have also invited Secretary DeVos to tour their schools in East Hartford so she can see them for herself. No word yet, if she has accepted this invitation.