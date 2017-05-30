Powerball jackpot grows to more than $300M

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot is growing again! No one has won the multi-state lottery game’s grand prize since April 1, so Wednesday’s jackpot is now estimated at $302 million.

If you are lucky enough to match all five numbers in the main combination plus the red Powerball, you have the choice of accepting a cash lump sum of $187.3 million.

Wednesday’s jackpot is the highest it has been since the $435.3 million jackpot on February 22.

The highest Powerball jackpot of all time was $1.586 billion in January of 2016, though the jackpot had to be split among winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

Watch 22News at 11 on Wednesday for the winning numbers, or sign up for lottery text alerts to get those numbers as soon as they are drawn.