Powerball Jackpot estimated at $302 million

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the kind of lottery prize that could change your life, and the lives of all your family members!

Wednesday’s Powerball Jackpot will be an estimated $302 million. The lump-sum cash option on the grand prize, is an estimated $187 million.

The saying goes, “you can’t win it, if you’re not in it.” One Springfield man told 22News, he always plays the big jackpot games.

“I always do! Regardless of how big, or how small. If you don’t play, you won’t know, but I mean for $1, it’s worth a chance,” Lester Bowen of Springfield told 22News.

The Powerball numbers will be drawn Wednesday night.