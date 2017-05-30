Peregrine falcon chicks banded at UMass Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Representatives from MassWildlife were at UMass Amherst Tuesday, checking in on the library’s peregrine falcons.

The peregrine falcon is considered a threatened species in this state, and UMass has been working with MassWildlife to help restore the species.

At the W.E.B. DuBois Library Tuesday morning, MassWildlife workers placed bands on the legs of two peregrine falcon chicks.

Falcons have been nesting on the roof of the library since 2003. A live webcam was installed in 2012, thanks to donations from MassWildlife and others, in an effort to learn more about the birds.

MassWildlife checks up on the nest regularly and puts bands on the birds’ legs, as a way to identify them.

“Every year, we try to band as many chicks as we can. That gives us the ability to track them for the rest of their life, see how long they live, where they go, and how quickly they’re recovering,” said Tom French, assistant director of MassWildlife.

French told 22News that the pesticide DDT wiped out the majority of the peregrine falcon species; bringing their number to zero in the eastern United States by 1966.

There are also peregrine falcon nests at Boston University and at UMass Lowell. French said that now, the total number of peregrine falcons in Massachusetts is 120.