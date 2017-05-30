New stores to be built at former Big Y site

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – There will soon be new construction on the site of a former South Hadley supermarket, which has been vacant for four years.

Rocco Falcone owns the South Hadley Plaza on Newton Street, along with Peter Picknelly of Peter Pan Bus Lines, and the Yee family, which owns several local restaurants.

Falcone told 22News that the former Big Y in the plaza will be demolished within the next two weeks. Contractors are still waiting for final permits to be signed by the building’s phone and water companies to approve the demolition.

Since no other grocery store wants to occupy the 60,000 square-foot space, it is being torn down to build five separate stores.

Falcone told 22News that the Rocky’s Ace Hardware at the plaza will also be expanded.

The plaza was purchased for $2.4 million last may following a foreclosure. Falcone told 22News that he does not know when the new retail space will be finished.