New information released in violent purse snatching incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police have released the names of two suspects arrested in a violent purse snatching incident on Cooley Street Monday evening.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, John Loranger, 35, and Michael Hannah, 39- both of Springfield- are charged with unarmed robbery on a victim over 60 years of age.

Delaney says that police were called to the Rite Aid at 181 Cooley Street, where they found the victim- who had suffered an injury to her arm and hand. The victim and witnesses told officers that a white man a black and gray shirt, had grabbed her purse, causing her injuries. The suspect was then seen getting into a waiting black car in a parking lot across the street.

Witnesses had followed the car from a safe distance, Delaney says, and one of them called police to give out the car’s plate number. The witnesses saw the car pull in behind the Pride gas station at Wilbraham Road and Parker Street, and watched the suspects as they went through the contents of the purse.

When officers got there, Delaney says, one of the suspects- later identified as Loranger- threw down the purse and took off running. Following a short chase, the suspect was taken into custody. The second suspect, Hannah, was also taken into custody.

Delaney says that the victim was able to identify Loranger as the man who had stolen her purse. He faces additional charges of resisting arrest and heroin possession, after officers allegedly found him to be carrying two bags of the drug.

In addition to the robbery charge, Hannah had outstanding warrants for assault and battery on a household member and threat to commit a crime.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned in Springfield District Court on Tuesday.