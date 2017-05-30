New exit between Westfield and Lee could help ease traffic

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the longest stretch on the Massachusetts Turnpike without an exit, and if you miss Westfield heading west, you have a 60-mile round trip to look forward to.

Westfield’s Mayor Brian Sullivan, explained the impact a new exit would have on his city.

Mayor Brian Sullivan told 22News, he absolutely supports building a new turnpike exit between Exit 3 and Exit 2.

“I absolutely support it. It’s something Westfield has been talking about for years,” Mayor Sullivan said.

Mayor Sullivan told 22News, a new turnpike exit between his city and Lee would help alleviate traffic in his city.

According to Tom Tom, a portable GPS navigation system maker, Exit 3 to Exit 2 on the MassPike, is the 7th longest distance between freeway exits in the US.

Right now, if you miss Westfield’s Exit 3 off the MassPike, you have to drive 30-miles to the next exit in Lee to turn around. Mayor Sullivan blames that long stretch for the traffic backups at Exit 3.

He told 22News residents who live in the Hilltown’s are using Exit 3 to cut through Westfield to go home.

“One the traffic flow. All the Hilltown people have to go thru town at this point. And then the other thing would be the economic spin off that might be able to come from that also,” Mayor Sullivan said.

“I think on a turnpike you need to have options, to get off and be able to turn around, in case you miss an exit,” Bill Mettee of Youngstown, Ohio told 22News. “Traveling through the town if there might have been another exit, with something intriguing. I may have gotten off at that exit, instead of where I’m currently going.”

The Senate budget includes a study of the area to see if building an exit between Westfield and Lee is feasible.