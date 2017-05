CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – New England Adventures connects veterans and the wilderness, and President and Founder Todd Crevier shared more and told us about their upcoming events.

New England Adventures

Connecting Veterans and the Wilderness

87 Powder Mill Road

Southwick, MA 01077

(413) 328-3761

newenglandadventures.org

Family Day

August 20th, 9 am – 5pm

Camp Shepard

370 Northwest Road, Westfield

Free event for veterans and families

(413) 328-3761 or todd@newenglandadventures.org

