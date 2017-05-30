New contract will require new firefighters to live in Springfield

City Councilors will meet on Monday to vote on the new contract

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy of Springfield Fire Department.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city leaders are one step closer to approving a new firefighter’s contract that includes one of the strongest residency requirements in the state.

The contract would require all newly hired firefighters to live in Springfield, for their first 10 years.

They would then have to live within 10 miles of the city, after that.

“In place a mechanism that’s going to make sure these folks are actually living in the city, for those first 10 years, because if we don’t have enforcement of the residency requirement, it doesn’t do us any good,” President of the Springfield City Council, Orlando Ramos told 22News.

New firefighters will be given a year to move to Springfield.

At the one-year mark, the city will follow up, and terminate individuals who don’t comply.

If approved, the contract will be effective, as of July. City Councilors are scheduled to vote on the new contract, Monday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s