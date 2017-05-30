New contract will require new firefighters to live in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city leaders are one step closer to approving a new firefighter’s contract that includes one of the strongest residency requirements in the state.

The contract would require all newly hired firefighters to live in Springfield, for their first 10 years.

They would then have to live within 10 miles of the city, after that.

“In place a mechanism that’s going to make sure these folks are actually living in the city, for those first 10 years, because if we don’t have enforcement of the residency requirement, it doesn’t do us any good,” President of the Springfield City Council, Orlando Ramos told 22News.

New firefighters will be given a year to move to Springfield.

At the one-year mark, the city will follow up, and terminate individuals who don’t comply.

If approved, the contract will be effective, as of July. City Councilors are scheduled to vote on the new contract, Monday.