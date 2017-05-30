Make the perfect chicken broth

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Healthier and tastier than the can, Danielle Dellaquila of Eagle Vision Nutrition told us how to make chicken broth.

Beautiful Bone Broth

Ingredients

1 lb of bones from pasture raised or organic chicken (include organs if possible)

2-3 cups of veggie scraps (or 1/2 onion, 2 cloves garlic, 1 carrot, 1 celery if using whole veggies)

2 Tbsp. unfiltered apple cider vinegar

1.5 Tbsp. or more unrefined sea salt

Optional- parsley or other herbs and black pepper

Filtered water filled almost to the top of a large stockpot

Instructions

Clean off the bones of a roasted chicken and place them in a large stockpot. Add the organs of the chicken if you have them. Add veggies or veggie scraps, apple cider vinegar, salt and pepper. Pour filtered water over bones and vegetables until they are covered. Bring to a boil skim off scum on top. Lower heat to “low” and simmer for 4.5-5 hours. During this time, stir broth every 1/2 hour, to encourage the collagen between the bones to get exposed. This will enable the broth to be gelatinous when cooled. Let broth cool to room temperature and strain through a strainer. Store broth in mason jars or stockpot. Use broth to drink as is or to make soup! Stores in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or store in the freezer for later use.