Low bridge takes out high truck in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A cargo box was destroyed when a driver took his truck under a railroad underpass that was clearly too low in Palmer Tuesday night.

A viewer, Tyler Stanton, sent several photographs to 22News via our “ReportIt” feature. The photos, and one video shot from a mobile phone showed a truck with a crumpled cargo box behind the cab. Part of the box was separated, and on the ground behind the truck.

Another photo showed the arched underpass with a sign that clearly defines the height limit.

22News called Palmer Police who only confirmed that the box-truck hit a bridge on Palmer Road early Tuesday evening.

The dispatcher said no one was hurt and the road was not blocked.

