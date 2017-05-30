Low bridge takes out high truck in Palmer

The cargo box crumpled on Palmer Road

Barry Kriger By Published: Updated:
Report-It Photo: Tyler Stanton

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A cargo box was destroyed when a driver took his truck under a railroad underpass that was clearly too low in Palmer Tuesday night.

A viewer, Tyler Stanton, sent several photographs to 22News via our “ReportIt” feature.  The photos, and one video shot from a mobile phone showed a truck with a crumpled cargo box behind the cab. Part of the box was separated, and on the ground behind the truck.

Another photo showed the arched underpass with a sign that clearly defines the height limit.

22News called Palmer Police who only confirmed that the box-truck hit a bridge on Palmer Road early Tuesday evening.

The dispatcher said no one was hurt and the road was not blocked.

Low bridge takes out high truck

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s