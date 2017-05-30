Low bridge takes out high truck in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A cargo box was destroyed when a driver took his truck under a railroad underpass that was clearly too low in Palmer Tuesday night.
A viewer, Tyler Stanton, sent several photographs to 22News via our “ReportIt” feature. The photos, and one video shot from a mobile phone showed a truck with a crumpled cargo box behind the cab. Part of the box was separated, and on the ground behind the truck.
Another photo showed the arched underpass with a sign that clearly defines the height limit.
22News called Palmer Police who only confirmed that the box-truck hit a bridge on Palmer Road early Tuesday evening.
The dispatcher said no one was hurt and the road was not blocked.