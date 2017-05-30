Local Chipotle restaurants affected by customer data breach

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chipotle has identified the malware used to breach customer data and steal credit card information earlier this year.

The restaurant chain said it completed the investigation into that hack and found malware targeted credit card readers at most of its locations.

Chipotle has urged customers to be vigilant in keeping an eye on their accounts and provided an online tool to verify if a particular location was affected.

Local locations affected

Chicopee – 530 Memorial Dr., 01020 – Affected from 3/26/2017 – 4/18/2017

– 530 Memorial Dr., 01020 – Affected from 3/26/2017 – 4/18/2017 Hadley – 334 Russell St., 01035 – Affected from 3/26/2017 – 4/18/2017

– 334 Russell St., 01035 – Affected from 3/26/2017 – 4/18/2017 Holyoke – 235 Whiting Farms Rd., 01040 – Affected from 3/27/2017 – 4/18/2017

– 235 Whiting Farms Rd., 01040 – Affected from 3/27/2017 – 4/18/2017 West Springfield – 241 Memorial Ave., 01089 – Affected from 4/11/2017 – 4/18/2017

– 241 Memorial Ave., 01089 – Affected from 4/11/2017 – 4/18/2017 Enfield, CT – 7 Hazard Ave., 06082 – Affected from 3/26/2017 – 4/18/2017

Click here to view more locations affected by the security incident >>