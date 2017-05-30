Lack of sunlight may have people feeling less motivated

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If the weather has you feeling down, it’s not uncommon. Experts say, clouds and lack of sunlight can affect your mood.

Web MD cites a recent study that shows, nearly nine percent of people feel angrier, and less motivated, on rainy days.

But experts say, regardless of the weather, the best remedy is spending time outdoors.

“Days like this, I just wanna like be lazy inside and not really leave,” Alishia Faber-Stowe told 22News. “I’m getting sick of it, being stuck inside and doing the same thing.”

Dr. Ira Helfand, from Family Care Medical Center in Springfield said some suffer from “Seasonal Affective Disorder,” due to a lack of sun.

It usually affects people in the fall and winter, and can be treated by using a lamp that gives off the same natural light, that’s found in the sun.