Hurricane Season begins June 1st

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hurricane season starts Thursday. 22News is working for you with the outlook for hurricane season.

NOAA is predicting an above average hurricane season this year.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1st and runs through November 30th. NOAA is predicting an above-average season, forecasting 11 to 17 named storms, 5 to 9 hurricanes, and 2 to 4 “major” hurricanes.

Western Massachusetts hasn’t been hit by a hurricane in decades, but we have had microbursts and tornadoes.

Jason Karol. from Chicopee, told 22News, “Yes since the West Springfield incident about 5 years ago, it was pretty intense when it hit.”

The last hurricane to make landfall in Massachusetts was Hurricane “Bob” in 1991. Tropical Storm Irene caused flooding here in 2011. The most destruction from hurricanes and tropical storms comes from the flooding and high winds.

If you plan to travel for vacation during Hurricane Season there are ways to plan ahead. 22News went to Triple A in West Springfield to find out how you can plan a vacation during hurricane season without losing any money. Sue Como, Triple A, told 22News, “The airlines will work with you. If they know there’s going to be a weather issue, they will change your flights, allow you to re-book them without penalties and the hotel and tour operations will work with you too. Its always a good idea to purchase trip cancel insurance, if you can do that that’s a great idea as well.”

A storm reaches hurricane status if it has sustained winds greater than 74 miles per hour.