Free college pilot program launched in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh have announced a tuition-free college program.

The Republican governor and the Democratic mayor on Monday launched the new college affordability program for Boston high school graduates, enabling low-income students to complete four-year degrees without paying tuition or mandatory fees.

The Boston Bridge program will be open to all 2017 high school graduates who live in the city.

The commonwealth and the city say they’ll cover students’ tuition and fees. They’ll take federal Pell grants into account.

Baker says college affordability “too often serves as a barrier” for students seeking degrees. He says the new program is intended to provide “more opportunities for a quality education.”

Walsh says the partnership means “a free bachelor’s degree is within reach” for low-income students.