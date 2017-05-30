Ex-UMass student guilty of involuntary manslaughter for overdose death

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The man who provided drugs to a University of Massachusetts student who overdosed and died, has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that 28 year-old Jesse Carrillo was convicted in connection to the 2013 death of Eric Sinacori.

Carey says that the Hampshire Superior Court jury deliberated for seven hours before reaching their verdict. In addition to the involuntary manslaughter charge, Carrillo was convicted of heroin distribution.

Sinacori, an undergraduate, was found dead in his off-campus apartment on October 4, 2013. Carrillo, who is from Derry, New Hampshire, was a graduate student at the time.

The case gained national attention after it was later revealed that Sinacori had been working as an informant for UMass police at the time of his death. UMass police agreed not to pursue drug charges against him, if he had agreed to cooperate with them in drug investigations. Sinacori died 10-months after becoming an informant.

The university launched an investigation into the confidential program following Sinacori’s death, and the program ended in January 2015, following that review.

Assistant Northwestern District Attorney Jeffrey Bucci prosecuted the case, while Carrillo was represented by Boston-area attorney J.W. Carney, Jr., who is known for having defended James “Whitey” Bulger.

Carrillo is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1 at Hampshire Superior Court in Northampton.

Related Stories