Dr. Seuss Week leading up to the opening of new museum in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Tuesday, Mayor Domenic Sarno officially proclaimed it Dr. Suess Week in the City of Springfield. This comes ahead of the opening to the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, Saturday, June 3.

The museum will be located inside the Springfield quadrangle on Edwards Street. It will be the first and only museum dedicated to children’s book author and Springfield native Theodor Geisel, better known to children as Dr. Seuss.

Springfield Museums President Kay Simpson said the opening of the new museum “has been years in the making. We started planning in 2009 and the planning has really picked up speed as we we’ve gotten closer to the big day which is, of course, right around the corner.”

Springfield Museums is anticipating 100,000 more visitors for the Dr. Seuss Museum in addition to their annual 400,000 visitors. There will be a kickoff on Friday to Dr. Seuss-themed activities happening in the city, including a march down Mulberry Street made famous by Dr. Seuss himself.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News he got a sneak preview of the museum and said it’s like walking through an interactive Dr. Seuss book.