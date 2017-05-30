Dip in jet stream to blame for cool, wet weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that we have passed the unofficial start of summer, you are probably wondering where all the nice, warm weather is. Unfortunately, it is not going to be here for a while. We will occasionally have some stretches of “okay” weather, but not prolonged stretches of it.

We are stuck in a cool and showery pattern, due to a dip in the Jet Stream known as a “trough.” When you get stuck in a trough, you get unsettled weather, and that means more showers and more clouds.

This trough is also allowing cooler air to come from the north, while keeping the warmer weather in the southern United States.

For the most part, we will be under this cooler and wetter weather pattern for the next week, with occasional warming here and there, but it will also come with occasional wet weather chances as well.