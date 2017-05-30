Defense told jury accused man cared for, comforted Bella Bond

Defense denies prosecution claim Michael McCarthy believed girl was possessed by demon

Michael McCarthy pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of 2-year-old Bella Bond on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, in Boston. Prosecutors say McCarthy killed his girlfriend's daughter, Bella Bond. The girl was known for months as Baby Doe as detectives searched for her identity. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) — A defense attorney has told jurors that a man accused of beating a 2-year-old girl to death comforted the girl when she had nightmares and took care of her when her mother was unavailable.

Michael McCarthy is charged in the 2015 death of his former girlfriend’s daughter.

Bella Bond. Image Credit: CNN

Bella Bond was known for months only as “Baby Doe” as authorities struggled to identify her after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor island. A composite image of the girl was shared by millions on social media.

During opening statements Tuesday, McCarthy’s lawyer rejected the prosecution’s claim that McCarthy killed the girl because he believed she had become possessed by a demon.

Shapiro said it was the girl’s mother, Rachelle Bond, who wrote about children possessed by demons. She is expected to testify against McCarthy.

 

