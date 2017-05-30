Crash caused power outage in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A single-car crash has knocked-out power to hundreds of Eversource Energy customers in West Springfield.

West Springfield Police Capt. Daniel Spaulding told 22News that a car struck a pole on Piper Road Tuesday morning. He said that there were no serious injuries in the crash.

Eversource Energy’s outage map reported more than 500 customers without power at around 10:00 Tuesday morning, but by 10:20, the power was back on for almost everyone.

Traffic is still getting by, but is slowed just south of the intersection of Morgan Road as utility crews work to replace the damaged pole.