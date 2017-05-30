City of Westfield: No PFC’s found in 8 tested wells so far

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and Barnes Air National Guard have teamed up with the City of Westfield to investigate whether private wells have been affected by the release of per-fluorinated chemicals to the groundwater.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the mayor’s office, MassDEP has sampled 22 private wells and the results of eight wells have been completed and released.

The news release also states that so far, the results show that there have been no PFC’s detected above the laboratory reporting level, as of Tuesday night.

“This is good news for north side residents with private wells,” Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan stated in the news release. “We will continue to work with MassDEP and Barnes to ensure that 25 wells are tested. We are pleased with the results to date and plan to move forward with our water remediation plans.”

The full results of the tested wells can be accessed through the City of Westfield’s website.