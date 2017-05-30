Chicopee PD: Repeat OUI driver tried to run after crash

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police say that a man they arrested for his second OUI offense had run away after crashing into a parked SUV.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, Richard Martinat, 46, of Springfield was arrested after the Monday night crash on Hyde Avenue.

Wilk says that police were called to the area at around 10:30, where officers were greeted by “many bystanders.” One of them told police that a driver had struck his parked Chevy Suburban; the force of the crash moving the large SUV about 50 feet. Also in the area, officers located a Nissan Xterra that had sustained heavy front-end damage.

Another witness told police that after hearing the crash, he saw a white man leaving the area. When the witnessed asked the man if he was okay, he shouted an expletive and ran away.

The witness gave police the description of the man in question, and officers were able to track Martinat down. Wilk says that as he was being arrested, the suspect exclaimed: “I know I f***ed up.”

Martinat is being charged with OUI liquor (2nd offense), leaving the scene of a property damage crash, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Wilk says that Martinat also had a warrant out for his arrest at the time of the incident.

He will be arraigned Tuesday in Chicopee District Court.