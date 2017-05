(WDIV) Dashcam video shows a Michigan woman sucker-punch a Lincoln Park officer as he was trying to make another arrest.

Kristen Campbell doesn’t deny sucker-punching Lincoln Park Officer Patrick Culter.

“I am sorry,” she said after being released. “I told him that twice. I don’t know what came over me.”

Culter pulled over the car Campbell was riding in and determined the driver didn’t have a license.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2sa1hYw