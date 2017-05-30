Buzzing about the 7th annual Bee Fest & a delicious honey recipe

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s time for the 7th annual Bee Fest over in Greenfield, and Dan Conlon and Sandy Thomas stopped by to give us the details on an event celebrating the “Father of American Beekeeping.” Plus, the “Diva of Deliciousness” Tinky Weisblat, showed us how to whip up a scrumptious Asian Honey Vinaigrette.

 

Ingredients:

 

  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 splash water
  • 4 tablespoons (1/4 cup) neutral oil, such as canola
  • A few drops of sesame oil

Directions:

  • In a mason jar combine the honey, vinegar, soy sauce, and water.
  • Shake to combine.
  • Add the oils and shake once more.
  • Serve over lettuce or spinach with nuts and orange segments.
  • To make the salad more festive, sprinkle a few sesame seeds on top.

