Boil water order issued in Ware over fecal contamination concerns

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ware residents are being urged to boil their water, after tests indicated the possibility of fecal contamination in the water supply. According to a news release from the Ware DPW, they were notified Tuesday that a water sample collected Friday tested positive enterocci bacteria.

This is indicative of the possibility of fecal contamination, which can result in viral or bacterial illnesses.

The sample in question was taken at a cistern that is one of the four sources supplying Ware’s drinking water.

The Ware DPW is asking residents and business owners to take the following actions:

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST: Bring all water to a rolling boil and let it boil for at least one (1) minute or use bottled water. You may cool the boiled water before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, food preparation, brushing teeth and washing dishes until further notice . Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Discard all ice, beverages, uncooked foods, and formula made with tap water collected on or before Friday, May 26, 2017

The Ware DPW will investigate the cistern to look for possible sources of contamination. They are also increasing the amount of chlorine that is used to disinfect the water, so customers may notice a chlorine smell or discoloration in the water over the coming days.