“America’s Got Talent” Returns

NBC's Mark Barger Published: Updated:

(NBC) “America’s Got Talent” makes its season premiere tonight with a new host.

Show creator Simon Cowell turned to Tyra Banks when Nick Cannon decided to leave his AGT hosting duties.

It was an out of the box choice to many, but the supermodel jumped at the chance.

“It harkens back to my talk show days for me, meeting all of these different characters, getting their stories. So, I’m having a good time!” Banks says.

“America’s Got Talent” will premiere tonight at 8pm Eastern, followed by the premiere of “World of Dance” featuring Jennifer Lopez.

More: http://bit.ly/2qwZH1W

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s